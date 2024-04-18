Jury selection in Karen Read trial not complete after 3rd day as proceedings wrap for week

DEDHAM, Mass — The jury selection process in the Karen Read murder trial remains incomplete after three days and the case won’t return to court on Friday.

Two additional jurors were seated on Thursday, but one who was seated on Wednesday was excused for hardship, leaving the current juror count at 12. Four alternates still need to be seated before testimony can commence.

Of the 57 potential jurors in Thursday’s pool, 41 of them told the judge they had heard or spoken about the case, 20 said they had formed opinions, and eight admitted to have formed a bias. Ultimately, just two of them were selected for the trial.

Also on Thursday, DNA analysis from Bode Labs in Virginia was entered by the prosecution, Boston 25′s Ted Daniel reported.

“A piece of hair found on the back of Read’s Lexus SUV was sent to the lab to see if it matched John O’Keefe’s DNA. The defense has been trying to get the results excluded citing a delay in testing. We haven’t seen the lab report yet,” Daniel wrote in a post on X.

Read is charged with running down O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in a blizzard in the town of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022.

Read’s defense has argued that she is being framed and that O’Keefe was beaten and attacked by a dog inside the home of another Boston police officer.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 jurors were chosen from about 180 people.

Jurors have been filling out a form of 29 questions – wanting to know if they’ve ever been involved in a march or demonstration showing support for law enforcement or demonstrations against law enforcement.

The prosecution plans to call as many as 87 witnesses when testimony begins, including 23 members of law enforcement.

The defense has submitted 77 potential witnesses including John O’Keefe’s father and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

One potential juror, Tony Pardo, was excused Wednesday afternoon.

He said he hadn’t previously heard about the case but was glad not to serve on this trial.

“Well, it’s a big case, you know, and figure I’d be here for a while. It’s probably gonna be a long trial,” said Pardo. He continued, “I kind of got the sense that most people didn’t. Probably about half the people raised their hand when they were talking about having a hot ship or things of that nature.”

The trial will resume on Monday morning.

Boston 25′s Ted Daniel provided the following updates from court on Thursday:

That’s it for today. Got 2 more today but the total is now 12 because one seated yesterday was excused for hardship.

Off tomorrow so we resume Monday. We’ll recap everything on #Boston25 — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 18, 2024

The clerk just indicated there are now 12 jurors seated. That would mean they’ve added 1 more so far today. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 18, 2024

Here’s the prosecution filing on the DNA testing and some of the police reports they just entered. pic.twitter.com/xNAMR0QzOe — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 18, 2024

The DNA analysis from Bode Labs in VA has been entered by the prosecution. A piece of hair found on the back of Read's Lexus SUV was sent to the lab to see if it matched John O'Keefe's DNA. The defense has been trying to get the results excluded citing a delay in testing. We… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 18, 2024

And this is the 3rd pool so far. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 18, 2024

Judge Cannone is explaining the case and charges to the new jury candidates. Court rules prohibit the pool camera from recording/showing this. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 18, 2024

“Issue” quickly discussed at sidebar. Both sides return to their seats. The jury pool is filing in. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 18, 2024

Judge says she has an issue she needs to see both sides about at sidebar. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 18, 2024

We are underway. Good mornings all around. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 18, 2024

57 jury candidates are expected to be screened today. It’s a smaller group than the last 2 days. Prosecution and defense are seated. We are waiting for court to begin. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 18, 2024

Karen Read has arrived at Norfolk Superior Court for Day 3 of jury selection.

The trial will have 16 jurors.

5 more are still needed.

Day 1: 4 jurors chosen

Day 2: 7 jurors chosen

Over the last two days about 180 people have come in as potential jurors. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/wxbC1PHurN — Ryan Breslin (@ryanjbreslin) April 18, 2024

It’s day 3 of jury selection in the Karen Read case.

A fellow reporter came in with a seat cushion.

I went right to Amazon. Mine is on the way.

This church pew seat will not be the end of me.

Dominus Vobiscum pic.twitter.com/DnoLIzeSOZ — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 18, 2024

