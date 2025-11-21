Judge delays plea deal for Methuen man who faked being a cop for 4 years

SALEM, Mass. — Sean Fountain came to Salem Superior Court ready to admit that, for four years, he was a fake Methuen Police Officer who arrested 40 people during his time on the force.

Authorities allege Fountain forged documents that showed he graduated from the 1995 Police Academy.

At a plea change hearing Friday, Methuen’s Mayor and current Police Chief came to court to urge the judge to give Fountain jail time, and not probation, as they believed Fountain would receive in a plea deal.

But the judge took issue with what the city was asking.

“How does the type of sentence that I impose somehow affect the city’s exposure to liability?” Superior Court Judge Thomas Dreschler asked.

The judge asked Methuen’s city attorney to prepare a brief, meaning this is now all delayed.

After the hearing, the Mayor and the Police chief said they believe Fountain is not cooperating in a larger case involving former Police Chief Joe Soloman, who is facing his own corruption charges.

“Mr. Fountain should not get any consideration for cooperation because the Commonwealth has represented to us that Mr. Fountain has not cooperated in a meaningful way against his co-conspirators. And as a result, his co-conspirators may escape justice on the serious charges that they face,” Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara said.

“Ultimately, we need to ensure there is accountability for everyone that was involved in this conspiracy, and it’s not just the individual who was in court today,” said Methuen Mayor DJ Beauregard.

Fountain will return to court on December 17th.

Former Police Chief Joseph Soloman is scheduled to go to trial in September 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

