Joe Biden, Donald Trump win presidential primaries in Massachusetts

Results for the 2024 Massachusetts primary election are in after tens of thousands of Bay Staters flocked to the polls as part of Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the primary season.

Polls across the state closed at 8 p.m. and vote counts got tallied in the presidential primaries.

President Joe Biden won the Democratic presidential primary in Massachusetts and former President Donald Trump won the state’s Republican presidential primary.

On Wednesday morning, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley announced she is ending her campaign, setting up a rematch of the 2020 election between Biden and Trump.

Fifteen other states were also voting on Super Tuesday:

Alabama

Alaska (Republican primary)

American Samoa (Democratic caucus)

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Iowa (Democratic primary)

Maine

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

