Local

Jimmy Butler says he’s ‘working,’ but there’s no timetable for his return to series vs Boston

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 27: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts on the bench during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics in game three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 27, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

By The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler says he wants to play in the NBA playoffs, though there’s no timetable for his return from a sprained MCL.

The Miami Heat forward spoke to TNT during a first-quarter stoppage of his team’s Eastern Conference first-round game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, as he watched from the team’s bench area. Butler got hurt in the play-in round against Philadelphia and has missed all four Heat games since.

“I don’t know about a timeline, but we’ve been working,” Butler said during the televised interview. “I want to hoop. I want to get out here. I want some of this.”

The preliminary assessment on Butler was that he would miss multiple weeks because of the knee injury, which happened in the first quarter of the game at Philadelphia — before Butler played through it for the final three quarters of that game.

Butler has been getting treatment in the days since, but the team has not revealed any more specific timeframe about when he could play again.

Miami is playing this series without Butler and point guard Terry Rozier, who is sidelined with a neck injury. The Heat went to the NBA Finals last year as the eighth seed in the East, and Butler said the team’s confidence remains high even as a No. 8 seed taking on a Celtics team that finished the regular season with the NBA’s best record.

“I think we believe,” Butler said. “It’s everybody else that don’t.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read