JetBlue’s ‘Win at Winter’ flash sale features flights out of Boston for as low as $44

BOSTON — JetBlue is running a new three-day sale with discounted flights out of Boston and deals on an array of vacation packages.

The Long Island-based airline’s “Win at Winter” flash sale launched Tuesday and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

In a statement, an airline spokesperson said, “Whether you are flying home for the holidays or escaping the Boston brrr… to enjoy a warm-weather getaway, JetBlue’s low fares will make customers soar with festive cheer!”

Bostonians can secure a one-way flight out of Logan Airport to Presque Isle, Maine, for as low as $44 and a roundtrip, and vacation package to Syracuse, New York, for as low as $183.

The sale is good for one-way flights in a travel window from Monday, Nov. 11, through Wednesday, Feb. 12. The vacation packages include roundtrip airfare and a two-night hotel stay.

JetBlue noted that all fares are subject to limited availability and may not be available on all days or all flights.

Some other one-way flight deals out of Boston include:

To Atlanta for $54

To Austin for $79

To Charleston for $54

To Fort Lauderdale for $54

To Grand Cayman for $69

To Miami for $54

To Nashville for $49

To Presque Isle for $44

To St. Lucia for $109

To St. Thomas for $109

To West Balm Beach for $49

Some other vacation package deals out of Boston include:

To Syracuse for $183

To Seattle for $274

To Savannah for $245

To Presque Isle for $200

To Orlando for $239

To New York for $253

To Miami for $248

To Las Vegas for $203

To Chicago for $209

To Atlanta for $203

