JetBlue’s ‘Win at Winter’ flash sale features flights out of Boston for as low as $44

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — JetBlue is running a new three-day sale with discounted flights out of Boston and deals on an array of vacation packages.

The Long Island-based airline’s “Win at Winter” flash sale launched Tuesday and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

In a statement, an airline spokesperson said, “Whether you are flying home for the holidays or escaping the Boston brrr… to enjoy a warm-weather getaway, JetBlue’s low fares will make customers soar with festive cheer!”

Bostonians can secure a one-way flight out of Logan Airport to Presque Isle, Maine, for as low as $44 and a roundtrip, and vacation package to Syracuse, New York, for as low as $183.

The sale is good for one-way flights in a travel window from Monday, Nov. 11, through Wednesday, Feb. 12. The vacation packages include roundtrip airfare and a two-night hotel stay.

JetBlue noted that all fares are subject to limited availability and may not be available on all days or all flights.

Some other one-way flight deals out of Boston include:

  • To Atlanta for $54
  • To Austin for $79
  • To Charleston for $54
  • To Fort Lauderdale for $54
  • To Grand Cayman for $69
  • To Miami for $54
  • To Nashville for $49
  • To Presque Isle for $44
  • To St. Lucia for $109
  • To St. Thomas for $109
  • To West Balm Beach for $49

Some other vacation package deals out of Boston include:

  • To Syracuse for $183
  • To Seattle for $274
  • To Savannah for $245
  • To Presque Isle for $200
  • To Orlando for $239
  • To New York for $253
  • To Miami for $248
  • To Las Vegas for $203
  • To Chicago for $209
  • To Atlanta for $203

For more on the sale, click here.

