JetBlue’s ‘Win at Winter’ flash sale features flights out of Boston for as low as $44

BOSTON — JetBlue is running a new three-day sale with discounted flights out of Boston and deals on an array of vacation packages.
The Long Island-based airline’s “Win at Winter” flash sale launched Tuesday and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.
In a statement, an airline spokesperson said, “Whether you are flying home for the holidays or escaping the Boston brrr… to enjoy a warm-weather getaway, JetBlue’s low fares will make customers soar with festive cheer!”
Bostonians can secure a one-way flight out of Logan Airport to Presque Isle, Maine, for as low as $44 and a roundtrip, and vacation package to Syracuse, New York, for as low as $183.
The sale is good for one-way flights in a travel window from Monday, Nov. 11, through Wednesday, Feb. 12. The vacation packages include roundtrip airfare and a two-night hotel stay.
JetBlue noted that all fares are subject to limited availability and may not be available on all days or all flights.
Some other one-way flight deals out of Boston include:
- To Atlanta for $54
- To Austin for $79
- To Charleston for $54
- To Fort Lauderdale for $54
- To Grand Cayman for $69
- To Miami for $54
- To Nashville for $49
- To Presque Isle for $44
- To St. Lucia for $109
- To St. Thomas for $109
- To West Balm Beach for $49
Some other vacation package deals out of Boston include:
- To Syracuse for $183
- To Seattle for $274
- To Savannah for $245
- To Presque Isle for $200
- To Orlando for $239
- To New York for $253
- To Miami for $248
- To Las Vegas for $203
- To Chicago for $209
- To Atlanta for $203
