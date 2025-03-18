JetBlue plane forced to return to Boston’s Logan Airport midflight

BOSTON — A JetBlue plane was forced to return to Boston’s Logan International Airport midflight on Tuesday due to a possible issue with the aircraft.

Flight 2393 to Denver turned back for Logan after there were “indications of a potential hydraulics issue,” an airline spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

Video showed MassPort emergency vehicles standing by on the tarmac as the flight made its way back to the airport.

JetBlue flight Logan Airport

The flight landed safely in Boston and taxied to the gate without incident, according to the airline.

JetBlue planned to move passengers onto a new aircraft for continued service to Denver.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25 News has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

