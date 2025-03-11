James Taylor adding two shows in Boston this summer

James Taylor is coming back to Boston this summer.

The legendary singer-songwriter and Boston native will be expanding his tour with two stops at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Taylor & His All-Star Band will be kicking off the second leg of his tour on August 21st in Vienna, VA.

He will play two shows in Boston on August 26th and 27th.

Just announced: 14 new US dates with James and his All-Star Band in August/September! https://t.co/qG285F2tAS presale begins tomorrow, March 11, at 10am local time. Register now for presale access: https://t.co/wAMknJIA8T#JT #JamesTaylor #2025Tour @TinyHabs pic.twitter.com/GdGK8F0GSg — James Taylor (@JamesTaylor_com) March 10, 2025

Taylor has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Tickets for his show go on sale Friday, March 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group