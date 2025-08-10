Jamaica Plain man arrested, charged with numerous firearm and drug-related offenses

BOSTON — A Jamaica Plain man has been arrested and charged with numerous firearm and drug charges.

Sheldon Bethune, 52, faces multiple charges, including:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID card

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Armed Career Criminal Level 3

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Subsequent Offense

Trafficking of Class B

According to the Boston Police Department, officers from the Boston Police Drug Control Units executed search warrants at 3 Perkins Square, leading to the recovery of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, cash, and a firearm.

The search warrants were issued by the West Roxbury District Court, targeting the address at 3 Perkins Square in Jamaica Plain.

Bethune was apprehended after being observed exiting the rear of the address and was stopped near Halifax Street and Pond View Avenue.

During the search of the apartment, officers recovered a plastic bag containing approximately 41 grams of crack cocaine, two digital scales, drug cutting and packaging materials, and $2,410 in cash.

A Ruger P94 firearm with ten rounds in a magazine capable of holding fifteen rounds was also found.

Bethune is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

