‘I’ve seen worse’: Scituate, coastal communities braced to weather late-May nor’easter

SCITUATE, Mass. — Coastal Massachusetts towns on the south shore,, like Scituate battled through a late-May nor’easter that brought high winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding during high tide Thursday night.

At the Scituate Lighthouse, onlookers flocked to the coast to get a close look at the waves.

“Hearty New Englanders are used to this stuff,” said William Danforth of Hingham.

He told Boston 25 his friends with boats already in the harbor were concerned with the storm blowing through.

Danforth added, “I think they’re feeling probably a little on edge, perhaps.”

Brian Fairbank, another onlooker at the lighthouse, echoed Danforth, “I’ve seen worse... It’s New England, [weather] can change in the blink of an eye!”

Boston 25 tagged alongside Scituate’s town administrator Jim Boudreau while he monitored the coastlines.

“A lot of times you’re staying by the phone,” he said Thursday night during high tide. “My biggest concern is going to be the wind with the full canopies on the trees. They tend to act as sails, so you can get more damage.”

He said that all DPW crews are on-call. Fire and police crews also were increased overnight into Friday.

Boudreau doesn’t anticipate major coastal flooding other than splash-over near the sea walls.

However, he said the area could see scattered power outages.

“Be ready when you see a storm coming,” Boudreau advised. “Make sure your generators work. Make sure you’re ready to go if something happens.”

He also warned the public about venturing too close to the shores during any nor’easter, saying it’s dangerous for the public and emergency crews.,

