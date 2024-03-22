NEWTON, Mass. — Newton Police are investigating a “malicious” incident of a rock thrown through the front window of a home with a pro-Israel sign.

Police believe this incident happened between February 14th and March 20th. A suspect is still at large.

Tsion and Nina Levy returned to their Botsford Road home Wednesday night from a month-long trip visiting family across the country. After walking into their living room, they realized something was wrong.

“My wife saw a piece of the frame right there on the floor,” said Tsion.

According to the Levy family, the frame was damaged by a rock thrown through their window. The rock was found lying on their living room floor next to broken glass.

“It’s senseless”: Newton family’s window smashed in another antisemitic incident, police say

The family believes this was targeted at the “Stand With Israel” sign in their front window.

Tsion added, “You’re violating people’s lives by doing this.”

In a Facebook post, Newton Police said they’re investigating seven other incidents that appear to be antisemitic over the last month in the city. Most recently, Israeli hostage posters were found defaced this week.

“It’s senseless”: Newton family’s window smashed in another antisemitic incident, police say

Nina is a lifelong Newton resident, and Tsion moved to Newton after the two met in Israel.

They tell Boston 25 that much of their family still lives in Israel after narrowly escaping the October 7th attacks.

“This is nothing compared to what they went through,” said Nina. “They’re living in hell now and they have no life … We have another front to fight --antisemitism here in this country.”

After decades in the same home, the family plans to install new surveillance in the home.

Addressing the suspect at large, Nina finished, “Learn to love, not hate. Hate is an ugly feeling in your heart.”

“It’s senseless”: Newton family’s window smashed in another antisemitic incident, police say

Newton’s Mayor Ruthanne Fuller released a statement Thursday night.

“I condemn antisemitism. I condemn acts of hate, violence and terrorism. I will continue to shine a light on these hateful acts and speak out against them,” Mayor Fuller said. “Since January 1 of 2024, 12 hate incidents/crimes have been reported to Newton Police compared to 7 during the same period last year.”

Of the 12 reported incidents this year, eight were categorized as antisemitic, two antisemitic and anti-Black, one was anti-Black, and one was anti-immigrant.

Police urge anyone who might have information about this incident or any others to come forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group