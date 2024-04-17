‘It’s just shocking’: School bus vandalized at Salem’s Greenhouse School while kids were outside

SALEM, Mass. — A small school bus parked at The Greenhouse School in Salem was vandalized Tuesday while students were outside gardening, according to the school’s directors.

Security cameras at the private North School school caught a group of two boys and two girls, who appear to be high school age, allegedly breaking into the small bus.

The youths allegedly marked it up with crude graffiti and broke glass panels on the bus.

“We were gardening outside, just a few feet from where this happened,” Julia Nambalirwa-Lugudde, one of the school’s directors said. “Then we came in, ate lunch, and went on a bike trip, discovering the damage on our return.”

According to school director Dan Welch, The Greenhouse School does not close for school vacation weeks. Instead, students attend a “recreation week,” where they take on special projects.

“It’s just shocking,” said Welch. “to see kids act so brazen, right out in the open, in the middle of the day.”

Although the historic bus is no longer on the road, Welch said the bus is a bit of a school relic or heirloom.

“We have always intended to raise money to fix it up or put it to some other use,” Welch said. “My Dad drove it, so it has some sentimental value.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the school.

