‘It’s an amazing city’: Boston Legacy FC head coach expresses enthusiasm for upcoming season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Boston Legacy FC women’s soccer team is set to play its inaugural season at Gillette Stadium next spring.

The team, led by head coach Filipa Patão from Portugal, is preparing for its first season in Boston. Patão recently arrived in the city and expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming season and the opportunity to coach in such a vibrant environment.

“It’s amazing. It’s an amazing city. I love it,” Patão said about Boston. “The energy that the people bring to us everyday on the street... you know that everybody here has a purpose of life and wants to be better every day.”

Patão visited the turf at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough for the first time on Saturday. She described the stadium as a “huge, great stadium” and expressed excitement about building the team’s legacy there.

The Boston Legacy will eventually move to White Stadium in Franklin Park once renovations are completed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

