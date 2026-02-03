Ipswich police seek public’s assistance in 50-year-old missing persons case

IPSWICH, MASS. — On National Missing Persons Day, Ipswich police is asking for the public’s assistance in the 50-year-old missing persons case of Ernest Deangelis.

Deangelis was last seen at his home in Ipswich when he received a phone call, got dressed, told his mother he would be back in a few hours, and was never seen again.

The case initially went cold and turned up no leads until it was reopened in the spring of 2025.

As part of the renewed investigation, the FBI has created an age progression photograph showing what Deangelis might look like today.

“This National Missing Persons Day, we are hoping to bring answers and closure to Ernest’s family, friends and our entire community,” said Chief Paul Nikas in a statement. “After 50 years, even the smallest detail could make a difference, and we urge anyone with information to contact our department.”

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Deangelis is urged to contact Detective Gallivan at egallivan@ipswichpolice.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

