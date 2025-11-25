Investigators identify Judy Lord’s neighbor as murder suspect in decades-old NH cold case

Investigators in New Hampshire on Monday identified Judy Lord’s neighbor as a suspect in her 1975 murder.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says Ernest Theodore Gable was a prime suspect shortly after her murder, but was released due to a mistake in the investigation.

“Flawed forensic science stalled the case, specifically a 1975 FBI hair analysis reported incorrectly excluded what ultimately camed to be our suspect and perpetrator,” Attorney General John Formella explained Monday.

Lord was found dead inside her apartment but her 20-month-old son was unharmed.

Gable was stabbed to death in Los Angeles in 1987. If he were still alive, he would be charged with first-degree murder, according to Formella.

