Investigation underway after woman found shot in Carver, police say

CARVER, Mass. — The Carver Police Department has announced an investigation into a shooting incident on Sampson Road after a woman was found shot in the leg.

According to Carver Police Chief Marc Duphily, around 7:37 p.m. on Wednesday, the victim, a 28-year-old woman, had arrived at the Carver Police Station and reported that she had been shot on Sampson Road.

Officers noticed that she was suffering from a gunshot wound in her leg, prompting Carver EMS to be dispatched to the police station. There, EMS provided medical service and transported the victim to South Shore Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Carver Police, alongside assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter, a Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, and a drone unit from the Rochester Police Department, are searching the area.

“We are taking this report very seriously and are devoting all necessary resources to determine exactly what happened,” Chief Duphily said. “We ask residents to report any information they believe is relevant to the investigation to our department.”

Carver police are asking anyone with information to call their department at 508-866-2000.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

