Investigation underway after person riding e-bike killed in crash with pickup truck in Hingham

HINGHAM, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after a person riding an electric bicycle was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Hingham on Monday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a crash involving an e-bike and truck in the area of Rockland Street and Ringbolt Road just after 6 a.m. found two riders in the roadway suffering from serious injuries, according to the Hingham Police Department.

Both e-bike riders were taken to South Shore Hospital, where one died from their injuries. The names of the victims haven’t been released.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the e-bike and the truck were both traveling west on Rockland when the crash occurred. Police noted that it was still dark and raining at the time.

Part of Rockland Street remained closed until 11 a.m. as crews worked at the scene.

State police detectives assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office are helping Hingham police with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Hingham Lt. Steven Dearth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

