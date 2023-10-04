Investigation underway after ‘multiple’ people shot in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass — An investigation is underway after police say “multiple” people were shot in Holyoke Wednesday afternoon.

Officers started to receive multiple calls for gunshots near the intersection of Maple and Sargeant Streetz just before 1:00 p.m. Holyoke police said.

Responding officers found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Holyoke police have asked residents to avoid the area while officers investigate the scene.

Holyoke shooting (Holyoke Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

