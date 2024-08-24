Investigation underway after man stabbed to death in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Boston on Friday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of 1879 Dorchester Avenue in the city’s Dorchester section around 10 p.m. found a man suffering from stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video showed a large crime scene roped off with yellow tape near Citywide Convenience as investigators worked to gather evidence.

Police made no mention of an arrest in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

There were no additional details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

