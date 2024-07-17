Investigation underway after man shot, seriously injured in front of Cambridge tennis courts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Cambridge on Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots in the area of Harvard Street just before 9:15 p.m. found a 48-year-old Cambridge man suffering from life-threatening injuries in front of the tennis court, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to a Boston hospital. He is out of surgery and remains hospitalized, according to authorities.

Investigators say that older males were playing cards in front of the tennis courts and several youths were also in the area when shots were fired and it’s unclear who the intended target was.

A .9mm Glock pistol as well as 10 shell casings were recovered in the area of 131 Harvard Street. Ballistic damage was also reported on two vehicles in front of the address.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-9151 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

