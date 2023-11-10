Investigation underway after apparent remains of a baby found in Rochester recycling facility

ROCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the apparent body of a baby found Thursday at a Massachusetts recycling facility.

Rochester Police says an employee, for the Harvey Waste Recycling facility, reported finding what appeared to be the body of a human baby in the recycling products.

All processing was stopped as police responded to the facility just after 10:30 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

