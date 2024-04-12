Investigation into a ‘suspicious death’ and ‘anonymous 911 call’ continues in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The investigation into what happened at 150 Fenwick Street in Framingham continues into the night on Thursday.

“They said they saw 11 police cruisers there,” said Janet Kennedy a neighbor.

Officials call it a suspicious death and it’s not clear who made an anonymous 911 call to police.

But worried neighbors tell Boston 25 they believe they know how it happened.

“They weren’t sure but they thought it was a stabbing,” said Kennedy.

Others who live nearby say police lights lit up the street.

There were still some cruisers over there with their lights on... They put up some crime scene tape,” said Angelina Portuense who lives across the street.

As investigators put up that crime scene tape police went door-to-door to tell neighbors they believed this was an isolated incident, a message they sent out on social media as well.

“At this time there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public,” said Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker.

Neighbors say a man lived here and believe his sister owned the home.

“I have met the man who was residing there and I believe his sister also lived there or was the owner of the home,” said Portuense.

The owner’s attorney who spent an hour inspecting the property confirmed the sister owned the house.

“The owner is not here... doesn’t live in Framingham,” said (Tim Nealon, the owner’s attorney. He also confirmed she lives in Minneapolis. “Yes, that’s correct,” he said.

We were unable to reach her but despite police reassurances, neighbors remain wary about what happened here and why.

