Injuries avoided after car drives through side of Orleans business

ORLEANS, Mass. — Injuries were avoided after a car drove through the side of a business in Orleans Saturday.

Orleans Fire Chief Geof Deering said that the Staples Superstore Copy Center on Route 6A was filled with customers and staff when a car crashed into the store around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The car burst into the printing area, which was luckily empty at the time.

The driver was removed from the vehicle by Orleans firefighters and refused to be transported to the hospital.

Although injuries were luckily avoided, Deering said there were concerns for the building’s stability and the Brunswick County Technical Rescue Team would help shore up the building.

“We’re worried about structural concerns, with the building, when the vehicle, crashed into it, and when the vehicle is removed, what damage or, potential collapse could occur,” Deering said. “They’re building some shores or shutting the power off and other utilities.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to Orleans police for more info.

