Incumbent Boston City Councilors Kendra Lara, Ricardo Arroyo reportedly concede election races

BOSTON — As Boston’s preliminary election results continue to come in, incumbent Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara (District 6) conceded her preliminary election race on Tuesday night.

According to Politico’s Kelly Garrity, Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo (District 5) has also conceded his election race.

Lara is accused of crashing a friend’s car into a Jamaica Plain home in June while driving with a suspended license.

Lara says that as she was driving down Centre Street, a car pulled out in front of her and that with another car traveling down the opposite side of the street, she had no choice but to swerve off the road.

While police say she was driving over 53 miles per hour, more than twice the speed limit, Lara has denied the charges arguing that an independent crash reconstruction investigation shows she was traveling under 30 miles per hour.

The city councilor says the car she was driving was insured and that the homeowner, Georgia Kalogerakis, has been provided with the necessary insurance information in order to make a claim. Additionally, Lara claims that the car belonged to a friend and the vehicle’s registration had only lapsed by a couple of weeks at the time of the crash.

Police say her son was not in a booster seat or wearing a seat belt. The child suffered injuries including bruising around the left eye and a deep laceration on the left eyebrow. Both Lara and her son were treated at Children’s Hospital.

The Worcester County District Attorney continues to investigate the crash.

Arroyo received a $3,000 fine for an ethics violation when he continued to represent his brother in a court case against the city of Boston after becoming a city councilor in 2020.

In a May report from the Justice Department’s internal watchdog, it was also detailed that Arroyo was the recipient of improper help from former U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins in his campaign for Suffolk District Attorney,

As of 10:30 p.m., Lara trailed both Benjamin Jacob Weber and Williams A King by over 1,000 votes, collecting 1,537 votes in the 7,509 ballots cast. Arroyo also trails Enrique Pepen and Jose A Ruiz by 948 and 413 votes respectively.

