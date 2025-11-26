‘Incredibly difficult’: Popular NH restaurant severely damaged by fire just days before Thanksgiving

BEDFORD, N.H. — The owners of a popular New Hampshire restaurant are reeling after their beloved eatery was severely damaged by a fire just days before Thanksgiving.

The fire broke out at the 1750 Taphouse at 170 State Route 101 in Bedford on Tuesday, prompting a large emergency response and road closures in the area.

Everyone escaped to safety and there were no reported injuries, but restaurant owner Kayla Frank says the damage is severe.

"This is an incredibly difficult time for our team. With the holidays approaching, the timing couldn’t be worse‚" Frank wrote in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. "Our staff, the friendly faces who greet you, pour your drinks, and serve your favorite meals, are now suddenly without work.

Frank, who launched a GoFundMe in the wake of the fire, thanked the community for the outpouring of support and vowed to rebuild the business.

"We are heartbroken by this loss but deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our community. With your help, we will rebuild, stronger than ever," Frank wrote.

As of Wednesday morning, the restaurant had received more than $20,000 in donations.

“Every dollar raised will go directly to helping our employees get through this challenging time, covering essentials and easing the burden during the holiday season,” Frank wrote in a post on her personal Facebook page.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

