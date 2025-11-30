‘I’m not stopping until its fixed’: Bridgewater residents want solution to brown water

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — In Bridgewater, hundreds of residents have had enough with the town’s dirty water.

One woman invited Boston 25 News into her home and showed us brown water running from the faucets in her home.

“I’m not stopping until its fixed,” Kelly Meehan said.

“So, this was running clear six hours ago and then now we have more brown coming out of the faucet,” Meehan said. “Very unfortunate.”

“Your toilets are brown,” Meehan continued. “Everything is stained.”

Meehan and her family have lived on the east side of Bridgewater for 11 years but she said in the last three, the water quality has gotten worse.

Her daughter’s recent health issues sparked even more concern.

“She’s got no iron in her body so I switched her to all bottled water, everything is bottled water,” Meegan said.

She shared a report of water tests she sent to a lab in Middleborough.

The report showed high levels of iron and manganese.

“The manganese levels is supposed to be .05 and it came back as 2.04,” Meehan said.

Another homeowner on the opposite side of town said the water problem is causing damage at his home.

“Like water heater, faucets, shower valves,” Stefano D’Emilia said.

According to the town’s website, there’s currently a water ban in effect because “the water tanks need time to be resupplied by the water in the Towns’ wellfields.”

Both D’Emilia and Meehan hope a discussion on water quality during a regular town meeting Tuesday will spark some real change.

“I would like to see an immediate plan put together,” D’Emilia said.

“Offer us something,” Meehan said.

Boston 25 News has reached out to town officials, but the water is an issue the town has been trying to address for some time.

Town Councilor-At-Large Adelene Ellenberg posted in Meehan’s Facebook group recently and wanted to hear from residents about their current water situations.

“For the people in my town who are enraged and “done with” waiting for something to happen I personally tried to make Governor Healey aware, when she came to Bridgewater for a “burn building” event at the Bridgewater Prison, Ellenberg said in a statement to Boston 25. “I shook her hand, and explained that our water supply was completely inadequate, people couldn’t use our water. She told me that she was unaware of this.

