‘I’m going to kill everyone’: NH man threatened life of presidential candidate, event attendees

DOVER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing federal charges after he allegedly sent text messages that contained a threat to kill Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and everyone planning to attend one of his campaign events.

Tyler Anderson, 30, of Dover, will face a federal judge Monday afternoon.

According to court documents, Anderson received a text message this past Friday from Ramaswamy’s campaign notifying him of a political event happening Monday morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Most Mispronounced Words FILE - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy answers questions from reporters on Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla. This year's lists of the most mispronounced words in the U.S. and Britain were released on Thursday, Dec. 7, by the online language learning company Babbel, and the biotech entrepreneur made the list. Ramaswamy's name is pronounced Vih-VAKE Rah-mah-SWAH-me. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

The United States Attorney’s office said Anderson responded to the text with his message that said, “Great, another opportunity for me to blow his brains out!” and “I’m going to kill everyone who attends and then [expletive] their corpses.”

Ramaswamy was the only candidate with a listed event in Portsmouth at the Roundabout Diner. He was also scheduled to make stops in Nashua and Manchester on Monday.

Agents executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home on Saturday.

NH man charged with threatening to kill Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy NH man charged with threatening to kill Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Redacted image via FBI affidavit

Court paperwork indicates investigators searched his phone and found the messages in question in the “deleted” items folder.

Agents say Anderson admitted to sending the threatening text messages and that he also “sent similar threatening messages to multiple other campaigns.”

The US Attorney’s office says the charge Anderson is facing carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group