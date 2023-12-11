‘I’m going to kill everyone’: NH man threatened life of presidential candidate, event attendees

DOVER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing federal charges after he allegedly sent text messages that contained a threat to kill Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and everyone planning to attend one of his campaign events.
Tyler Anderson, 30, of Dover, will face a federal judge Monday afternoon.
According to court documents, Anderson received a text message this past Friday from Ramaswamy’s campaign notifying him of a political event happening Monday morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
The United States Attorney’s office said Anderson responded to the text with his message that said, “Great, another opportunity for me to blow his brains out!” and “I’m going to kill everyone who attends and then [expletive] their corpses.”
Ramaswamy was the only candidate with a listed event in Portsmouth at the Roundabout Diner. He was also scheduled to make stops in Nashua and Manchester on Monday.
Agents executed a search warrant at Anderson’s home on Saturday.
Court paperwork indicates investigators searched his phone and found the messages in question in the “deleted” items folder.
Agents say Anderson admitted to sending the threatening text messages and that he also “sent similar threatening messages to multiple other campaigns.”
The US Attorney’s office says the charge Anderson is facing carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.
