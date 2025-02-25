Iconic Mexican chain opening first location in Boston

BOSTON — An iconic Mexican chain is opening up its first location in Boston.

Taco John’s the growing Mexican fast-food chain known for its bold flavors and unbeatable value, will be opening at the iconic Merchant Building at 77 Summer Street on March 3.

Taco John’s started as a small taco shop in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1969 and has expanded to 350 restaurants in 22 states.

The first Boston location will open with a vibrant and contemporary look and will contain a signature West Mex menu.

The location will also be open late at night to satisfy those late-night cravings.

On Grand Opening Day, guests can try a junior size of Taco John’s world-famous Potato Olés, crispy potato rounds cooked hot and fresh, and sprinkled with the brand’s signature Bold Spices for FREE, no purchase necessary.

“Taco John’s has been serving bold, flavorful Mexican food for over 50 years, and as fans, we’re thrilled to get to introduce that tradition to Boston,” said Arsal Jaffery, CEO of Reliance Hospitality Group. “In a city steeped in history, we’re excited to open our doors in such a landmark location. We can’t wait to share Taco John’s with the Boston community and show them why it’s been a staple since 1969.”

Taco John’s has been serving a made-to-order menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings, and sauces for more than 55 years offering specials like Taco Tuesday and their signature Potato Olés.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

