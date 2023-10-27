‘I got trampled’: Victim’s sister describes moments shooter opened fire at Maine bowling alley

LEWISTON, ME — Authorities in Maine have not released the names of the 18 people killed in two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, but their family members and friends have begun speaking out and sharing their stories.

According to Maine State Police, seven people were killed Wednesday at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley, eight died at Schemengees Bar and Grille and three died after being taken to area hospitals.

One of the victims of the shooting at Sparetime Recreation was Tricia Asselin who worked part-time at the bowling alley, but she was off the clock with her sister during Wednesday’s mass shooting.

Asselin’s sister says that Asselin was trying to call for help and was on the phone with 911 when she was shot and killed, according to CNN.

“I heard another bang, and I knew it was a gun. Everybody was yelling it’s a gun it’s a gun run, run,” Bobbi-Lynn Nichols the victim’s sister said. “People were running into everybody was running. I got trampled a little bit,” Nichols added.

Nichols said she couldn’t find her sister.

“I said I wanna know where my sister is where is my sister and uh, she told me I’m sorry and I knew and I went right to my knees,” Nichols said.

Boston 25 has learned that among the 18 killed, at least one person was a minor.

Winthrop Public Schools Superintendent Jim Hodgkin said that a Winthrop High School freshman and his father were among the shooting victims, according to a newsletter. He also confirmed the uncle of another high schooler was a victim. Hodgkin did not confirm their names.

“There is a strong connection to our Winthrop community, but apparently no direct threat to our schools. Sadly, we have learned that a freshman at the high school and his dad are among the victims who were killed. Additionally, an uncle of another high school student was also killed,” Hodgkin said on Facebook.

Hodgkin said that schools will remain closed on Friday and will have a two-hour delay on Monday due to the ongoing manhunt in the area.

A manhunt continues Friday morning for Robert Card, the suspect in the fatal shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

