‘I could not fail’: CEO of Boston Moms expands business to Cape Cod

BOSTON — Being a parent is arguably the hardest job in the world. Parents struggle in all different ways but rarely talk about it. That’s why a Weymouth mother wanted to create a platform where parents could connect with each other and not feel alone. That founder is now expanding her reach into another part of the state.

Meghan Block understands the value of small businesses—her family-owned one.

“Our customers are the reason that I had socks that I could do dance class,” said Meghan Block, the CEO and owner of Boston Moms.

Meghan wanted to fulfill her own mission one day but she says she actually found her calling in the middle of the night—scrolling through Instagram.

“There was a post there that resonated with me for some reason in the middle of the night, and I thought, oh my gosh, this mom really knows what I’m going through,” said Block. “And I was a young mom. I didn’t have a ton of friends with children at the time. And I felt for the first time really connected to this person who was halfway across the country.”

Meghan reached out to the owner of Boston Moms blog and started writing for her. She ended up buying the business a week before the COVID shutdowns--and started Bostonmoms.com.

“Then realized really quickly that I could not fail,” said Block. “My family was at stake in some ways. We had really invested in this, and I had to put everything I had into it.”

And she did. Meghan worked countless hours and in three and half years, she says her business grew 600%. She has 45 freelance writers creating content that helps connect moms on all sorts of issues.

“We provide that mom’s eye view and that unfiltered sort of resource,” said Block. “And that’s what has brought all of these moms to us. We’re reaching nearly 400,000 parents a month right now. And I think that that’s just because we aren’t super polished. We’re real people behind the screen.”

“I think Boston and the urban environment is very different than Cape Cod,” said Ashley Flanagan, a contributor for Cape Cod Moms.

That’s why Boston Moms just expanded to include Cape Cod Moms.

“There are lots of year-rounders that I don’t think people realize when the tourists leave, we’re all still here sending our kids to school, shopping, trying to live our lives,” said Flanagan.

Several new writers will contribute to building a community for moms on the Cape.

“Our socioeconomics are different and our resources are different but we are still moms and we want to do the best for our kids so being able to share what resources we do have and to be able to form a community with ourselves and sharing best practices and what’s worked for us,” said Caitlin Corrieri, a Cape Cod Moms contributor.

Meghan’s goal is to continue holding events that get moms out of the house and meeting each other. At those gatherings, she collects donations for her charity ‘Caroline’s Closet’ which gives baby clothing to local NICU units. Through her work and the contributions of her team, she hopes to inspire other moms to follow their ideas.

“It’s totally possible, even if it’s been done halfway across the country like you can bring it here and you can put your own spin on it and it can make a huge difference in your community and your family and in your own life,” said Block.

