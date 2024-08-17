Hurricane Ernesto affecting cruises traveling to Bermuda from Boston

BOSTON — A Norwegian Cruise scheduled to leave Boston Friday for Bermuda was delayed because of Hurricane Ernesto. Michelle Pitcher, Director of the Bermuda Weather Service said cruise ships left the island early and cruises coming in were delayed.

Norwegian Cruise Lines said this includes the Norwegian Gem that was scheduled to leave the Black Falcon Terminal in Boston’s Seaport Friday. The company said the ship will now be arriving in Bermuda on Monday.

Pitcher said she expects the tourism loss to be minimal.

“There’s a lot of decline in tourism around hurricanes but we usually recover very quickly so the economic loss isn’t felt too harshly just a couple of weeks,” said Pitcher.

She said Bermuda’s airport and Public Transportation shut down Friday night. All Boston flights to Bermuda scheduled for Saturday were canceled. Pitcher said she expected the Bermuda airport to reopen around noon Sunday.

“We’re very resilient,” she said.

Boston 25 reached out to Norwegian to see how passengers’ trips are affected and if they’ll be partially reimbursed, we haven’t yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

