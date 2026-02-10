Hundreds of UMass Boston students in temporary housing after ruptured pipe floods dorm rooms

BOSTON — Hundreds of University of Massachusetts Boston students woke up in temporary housing on Tuesday after a pipe burst at a campus residence hall.

The water damage occurred on Monday afternoon at the Motley East Residence Hall on Morrissey Boulevard.

A sprinkler pipe ruptured on the 10th floor of the building, saturating dozens of dorm rooms with water. The entire facility was evacuated because the sprinkler suppression system is currently non-functional.

Students who were inside the building during the evacuation reported having very little time to gather their belongings.

Charlotte Milliard said the sudden displacement was a significant disruption to her schedule.

“It was really annoying to walk into such an inconvenience,” Milliard said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

While the building was cleared on Monday, officials allowed some students to return briefly to retrieve essential items.

Michael Sokolowski, a student living in the hall, noted there was a lack of clear information during the retrieval process.

“They let people back into the dorms to get their stuff, but they didn’t say anything,” Sokolowski said.

Some students were offered temporary housing at the campus formerly known as Mount Ida in Newton. Other students are staying with friends, family, or in different residence halls on the main campus.

The university released a statement regarding the situation on Monday. School officials said they appreciate the patience of the student body as they address the flooding and technical issues.

The building will remain closed until the fire suppression system is repaired.

UMass Boston officials are waiting for the fire department to assess the damage and determine the necessary steps for reopening the residence hall.

