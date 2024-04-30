Hundreds show support at 15th annual Teamsters Local 25 Gala for Autism

BOSTON — The Boston Convention Center hosted the city’s largest annual event to support autism research and services over the weekend.

Hundreds of people including elected officials showed their support Saturday night at the 15th annual Teamsters Local 25 Gala for Autism. This is the largest New England fundraiser supporting organizations dedicated to helping people and families with autism, with the union having raised more than seven million dollars for the fund since its launch in 2006.

This year’s Gala honored two organizations that focus on helping those individuals with autism thrive outside the classroom. Spectrum Connection offers young adults small group activities, while East Coast Jumbos is a hockey program for athletes aged seven and up.

Higashi School Jazz Band

“Everybody is touched by it, everybody in this room is touched by it whether it’s a niece, uncle, or cousin, it affects all of us,” said Teamsters Local 25 President Tom Mari.

The event featured a raffle with items including 76 premium seats to the Red Sox, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics, and New England Patriots.

