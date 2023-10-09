Hundreds to gather on Boston Common in show of support for Israel

BOSTON — Hundreds of people are expected to gather on Boston Common on Monday in a show of support for the people of Israel.

The Gathering in Solidarity with Israel Under Fire is set to kick off at noon near the Parkman Bandstand.

Governor Maura Healey, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Ed Markey, and Israeli citizens living in the Boston area are all expected to speak.

It comes two days after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprovoked, surprise attack on Saturday, launching thousands of rockets on Israel.

Among the 700 people killed are at least four Americans and three people with Massachusetts ties. They include the daughter and son-in-law of a Brandeis University professor and a person with family in Framingham, according to the Consul General of Israel to New England.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of its donors, Combined Jewish Philanthropies has raised close to $300,000 from nearly 600 gifts since launching the Fund for Israel at War and is actively raising more,” said CJP representative Stephen Graham. “$100,000 is already on its way to Israel.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Youth Movement is also hosting a rally on Monday at 4 p.m. outside Cambridge City Hall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

