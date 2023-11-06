Hundreds attend pro-Israel rally in Brookline as Israel-Hamas war wages on

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Organizers say it took a dozen people and three weeks to plan a pro-Israel rally on Sunday, with protesters aiming to unite, be heard and be seen.

In all, hundreds of people showed up on Babcock Street, near Coolidge Corner.

Israel has lost 1,400 men, women and children, with most dying in the opening days of the Hamas attacks on Israelis on Oct. 7.

“This is not the time for our community to be quieted. This is not the time for our community to waiver,” one organizer told the crowd in Brookline on Sunday. “The heinous acts of 30 days ago defy both human imagination and human language.”

Since then, the Israel-Hamas war has drawn criticism from both sides, because of the extraordinarily high civilian death toll.

The Gaza Health Ministry reports that Palestinian deaths in the conflict are now closing in on 10,000. That number may also include Hamas fighters.

On Saturday, pro-Palestinian protests were held around the world as the conflict continues to impact civilians living in Gaza.

In Washington, thousands called on President Biden to press Israel for a ceasefire.

Also Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at the Muqata in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Associated Press reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group