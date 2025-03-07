Hudson man facing charges after child pornography found in his home, police say

HUDSON, Mass. — A Hudson man was arrested after a search of his home earlier this week led to the discovery of child pornography, authorities said.

Jacob Casaceli, 40, of Hudson, was arraigned Thursday in Marlboro District Court on charges including two counts of possesion of child pornography, according to the Hudson Police Department.

Hudson police investigators, with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Computer Crimes Unit and the United States Secret Service Task Force, executed a search warrant at Casaceli’s home on Wednesday.

Hudson Police Chief Richard DiPersio said the search uncovered child sexual assault materials, images, and videos on various devices in the home.

Casaceli was taken into custody without incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

