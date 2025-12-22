How to keep kids healthy, rested, and on routine during the holiday season

The holiday travel season is in full swing, and while it brings excitement, it can also throw family routines into chaos — especially for kids, who often end up with more screen time, more sugary treats, and far less sleep.

To help parents navigate the disruption, we turned to pediatrician Dr. Darria Long, who shared practical ways to keep children grounded during the busiest time of year, from protecting their immune systems on the go to packing simple items that help maintain a familiar routine.

She also weighed in on how parents can realistically stay healthy themselves amid the holiday rush, and reflected on a recent study revealing the surprising sacrifices many moms and dads say they’d make if it meant their kids would eat better — insights that highlight just how far parents are willing to go for their family’s well‑being.

