BOSTON — There’s no doubt about it. Thursday was an absolute soaker of a day across southern New England.

Central parts of Massachusetts saw a widespread 2-2.5″ of rainfall, the Boston area picked up 3-3.5″, and the South Shore, Cape, and Islands saw a whopping 4-6″of rain! Enough talk about rainfall though, let’s put these numbers into context.

Boston’s total rainfall came out to be 3.44″, with 3.11″ occurring on Thursday. This set the daily rainfall record and actually ranks as the 17th rainiest day in the last 50 years! It also slots into the top 50 all-time (since 1872), tied with 11/12/1947 for the 45th spot.

How does this nor'easter rank among Boston's rainiest days ever?

You may also be wondering how rare this is for a place like Wareham, MA, which measured just under 6.00″ of rainfall on the 22nd alone!

Using climate data, we’re able to determine this event to be a 1-in-20 to 25 year event for the town and about a 1-in-10 year event for many areas hardest hit (5+“) on the South Shore.

