Holiday stress can take a toll on your heart, cardiologist warns

The holidays bring joy, gatherings and long to-do lists — but they also bring extra stress that can affect your heart and overall health, cardiologist Dr. Michelle Hadley of Saint Vincent Hospital warned.

Hadley joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 and said that short-term spikes in stress are common this time of year, but you must find healthy way to manage it to protect your heart.

She says to prioritize exercise, sleep, and mindfulness. Hadley says remind yourself at the end of the day of what you have accomplished and find moments of gratitude. It can dramatically improve sleep.

Hadley also noted an added concern for aging women. As women lose estrogen after menopause, their risk of heart disease rises; added stress can compound that risk, she said, making stress management particularly important for older women. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women.

