Holiday shopping season raises questions about budgets, smart spending

As the holiday shopping season ramps up, so does consumer spending — and the pressure to stay on budget.

“’Tis the season for holiday shopping and that means spending,” anchor Kerry Kavanaugh said during Boston 25 News Now at 3. So how can you make sure you’re not going into debt to start the new year.

Joining her was Bank of America financial expert Maurice Coleman, a Community Development Lending Market Executive, who offered strategies to “keep more money in your pocket this year.”

Coleman shared advice on planning and managing holiday expenses like setting a budget and making sure you’re taking advantage of all cash back rewards. He also said consider what form of payment you’re using and whether you’ll paying way to much interest.

Coleman also addressed Kavanaugh’s question about “rewarding yourself for a job well done,” and how positive reinforcement can support good saving habits.

