Holiday hosting tips focus on making celebrations more inclusive for people with disabilities

DEDHAM, Mass. — As many families prepare to host holiday celebrations, advocates say it’s important to remember that parties and gatherings can be stressful for people with disabilities and their families.

Rachel Kaprielian, CEO of Triangle Inc., a Malden-based nonprofit that serves people with disabilities and their families, joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 to share ways hosts can make holiday events more inclusive.

Kaprielian said inclusion can start before guests arrive, encouraging hosts to check in ahead of time to understand any needs or concerns.

She discussed the importance of being mindful of sensory choices during a season filled with bright lights, loud music and crowded spaces, noting that these elements can be overwhelming for some guests. She suggested having a designated quiet space if possible.

She also emphasized flexibility, explaining that small adjustments by hosts can make a significant difference in helping everyone feel comfortable and welcome. That can include offering quieter spaces, adjusting lighting or music, or being open to changes in plans.

Kaprielian said thoughtful planning and awareness can help ensure holiday gatherings are enjoyable for all guests, including those with disabilities and their families.

