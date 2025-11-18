Holiday Harvest nears as Vets Inc. prepares Thanksgiving support for local veterans

Veterans Inc. in Worcester is gearing up for its annual Holiday Harvest, now one week away. The Thanksgiving initiative provides local veterans and community members with all the essentials needed to prepare a full holiday meal at home. The Holiday Harvest is set up like a farmer’s market where veterans and their families can shop for free with dignity.

Ray Carville, public affairs director for Vets Inc., joined Kerry Kavanaugh during Boston 25 News Now at 3 in studio to discuss the event, noting that registration is open for veterans and families who could benefit from the program. He said the nonprofit continues to rely on community support, sponsors and donations to meet demand.

Carville also highlighted a “Turkey Button” on the organization’s website, which allows supporters to contribute directly to meal funding. Vets Inc. is additionally seeking fresh produce donations and encourages people to drop off items at its Worcester location.

Veterans interested in participating can register at veteransinc.org.

