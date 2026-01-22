Hoarding conditions hindered firefighters as raging blaze ripped through Reading home, chief says

READING, Mass. — Firefighters battling a house fire in Reading on Wednesday encountered hoarding conditions that hindered efforts to extinguish the blaze, officials said.

The raging three-alarm fire broke out on James Road, near the corner of Sherwood Road, around 5:45 p.m., prompting an emergency response involving multiple local fire departments.

A neighbor said that an elderly woman and her adult son live in the home, and that the woman was on vacation at the time of the fire. Reading Fire Chief Rick Nelson said the conditions inside the house made it difficult for crews to maneuver hoses and reach the seat of the fire.

Once firefighters were able to access the interior of the home, crews discovered a resident suffering from burn injuries, according to Nelson. Firefighters immediately began rendering aid to that person.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, the chief said.

Chief Nelson explained that flames were throughout the first floor before extending into the attic, complicating suppression efforts. Hoarding conditions inside the home, combined with cold outdoor temperatures, created a hazardous environment for firefighters.

Due to the intensity of the fire and the unsafe interior conditions, a third alarm was struck to bring in additional resources.

“A third alarm was struck to bring in additional resources to help with the fighting of the fire,” Chief Nelson said. “As the fire went on, the fire did burn through the roof. Companies had to leave the dwelling due to hoarding conditions they found and unsafe conditions.”

A neighbor said he called 911 after seeing the fire and expressed sadness over the damage to the home and its impact on the residents.

“We’ve known them for over 10 years, so it’s really sad,” said neighbor Eric Moore. “They’ve been here a long, long time. They’re nice people, so it’s heartbreaking to see.”

Fire officials said two people are now without a home as a result of the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

