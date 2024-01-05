Police: Suspect with warrants arrested in VA, charged with manslaughter in NH for deadly assault

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities arrested a man in Virginia accused of a deadly attack outside a Domino’s Pizza last month.

Akim Alleyne, 33, of Manchester, is charged with manslaughter and habitual offender.

On December 7, officers responding to the area of 212 Lowell Street around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a fight found 46-year-old Te-Jay Thomas of Manchester unconscious on the sidewalk, according to Manchester Police. Thomas was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses allegedly told police Thomas and Alleyne were arguing when Alleyne knocked Thomas to the ground and began beating him. Alleyne then fled the scene, returned briefly, then left again. Officials say he was on probation for a June burglary during this incident.

The high school instituted a stay-in-place order during the investigation as a precautionary measure.

Alleyne was arrested in Richmond, Virginia in late December and was transported back to Manchester on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

At the time of his arrest, Alleyne reportedly had warrants for burglary and stalking stemming from an October incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

