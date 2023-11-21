Hiker dies after suffering medical emergency on NH mountain, officials say

JAFFREY, N.H. — A Keene man passed away Tuesday morning after sustaining a medical emergency on a popular hiking trail.

70-year-old Kennthen Swymer Sr. was hiking the Marlborough Trail on Mt. Monadnock when his friend alerted authorities around 11:15 a.m. that Swymer Sr. had collapsed and was unresponsive, according to New Hampshire Fish and Games.

His friend began CPR until assistance arrived. Unfortunately, Swymer Sr. succumbed to his medical emergency.

Conservation Officers, along with Police Officers from Troy and Jaffrey, Fire Fighters from Jaffrey, Keene, Dublin, and Swanzey, Medical personnel from the Jaffrey-Rindge Memorial Ambulance Service and volunteers from Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team all responded to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

