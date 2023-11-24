Highlights, list of results from Thanksgiving football rivalry games in Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — A new chapter was added to storied high school football rivalries across Massachusetts on Thanksgiving as Turkey Day games were contested in dozens of communities.
MA 2023 Super Bowls: The dates & times are set for the high school championships at Gillette Stadium
Check out the list of results below:
- Fairhaven 24, Dartmouth 21
- West Springfield 37, Agawam 20
- Medfield 25, Dover-Sherborn 7
- Lynn Classical 8, Lynn English 6
- North Attleboro 20, Attleboro 15
- Ashland 35, Hopkinton 0
- Braintree 33, Milton 19
- Plymouth North 28, Plymouth South 7
- Bellingham 20, Norton 13
- Walpole 44, Weymouth 20
- Bishop Fenwick 39, Maconomet Regional 3
- Peabody Veterans Memorial 27, Saugus 6
- Westford Academy 35, Acton-Boxboro 10
- Milford 31, Taunton 21
- Boston Latin 19, Boston English/New Mission 6
- Marblehead 28, Swampscott 21
- North Middlesex Regional 28, Manchester Essex 8
- Scituate 13, Hingham 10
- Bay Path RVT 42, Oxford 34
- Bridgewater-Raynham 22, Brockton 7
- Belmont 47, Watertown 0
- Westboro 28, Algonquin Regional 6
- Bourne 36, Wareham 26
- Georgetown/Pentucket Regional 21, Triton Regional 7
- Middleboro 56, Carver 0
- Longmeadow 27, East Longmeadow 7
- South Hadley 20, Holyoke 6
- Abington 46, Whitman-Hanson Regional 6
- Framingham 15, Natick 13
- Needham 21, Wellesley 7
- Tantasqua Regional 17, Shepherd Hill Regional 14
- Wachusett Regional 31, Shrewsbury 22
- Winthrop 22, Revere 0
- North Quincy 43, Quincy 20
- Andover 27, North Andover 13
- Hudson 41, Marlboro 0
- Haverhill 20, Lowell 12
- Keefe Tech 28, Minuteman Regional 6
- Greater New Bedford Regional 27, Diman RVT 8
- Westwood 53, Holliston 36
- Doherty Memorial 32, Burncoat 6
- West Boylston/Tahanto 50, Maynard 20
- Foxboro 30, Mansfield 17
- Arlington 27, Waltham 7
- Tyngsboro 44, Groton-Dunstable 22
- Case 26, Atlantis/Westport 0
- Cambridge Rindge & Latin 43, Somerville 20
- Uxbridge 35, Northbridge 14
- Millis 14, Medway 0
- Dighton-Rehoboth Regional 42, Seekonk 16
- Apponequet Regional 36, Old Rochester Regional 21
- Sharon 42, Oliver Ames 6
- Mashpee 22, Sandwich 15
- Narragansett Regional 40, Murdock 8
- Littleton 35, Ayer Shirley 18
- Auburn 18, Leicester 7
- Grafton 14, Millbury 0
- Salem 35, Beverly 14
- Tewksbury Memorial 29, Wilmington 19
- Athol 40, Mahar Regional 8
- Blackstone-Millville 40, Sutton 6
- Hull 10, Cohasset 3
- Medford 30, Malden 14
- Newburyport 44, Amesbury 26
- Franklin County Tech 42, Smith Vo-Tech 6
- Clinton 42, Nashoba Regional 14
- O’Bryant 36, Boston Latin Academy 6
- Wayland 49, Weston 18
- Norwood 15, Dedham 12
- Blackstone Valley RVT 35, Nipmuc Regional 14
- Woburn Memorial 20, Winchester 17
- New Bedford 26, Durfee 21
- Bartlett 10, Southbridge 8
- Xaverian Brothers 23, St. John’s Prep 21
- Chicopee Comp 38, Chicopee 0
- Lynnfield 34, North Reading 0
- Lincoln-Sudbury 35, Newton South 7
- Cape Cod RVT 16, Upper Cape Cod RVT 6
- Stoneham 39, Reading Memorial 0
- Danvers 35, Gloucester 0
- Northeast Metro RVT 16, Essex Tech 14
- Canton 19, Stoughton 0
- Catholic Memorial 50, Boston College High 22
- Newton North 42, Brookline 21
- Rockland 42, East Bridgewater 21
- Central Catholic 17, Lawrence 14
- West Bridgewater 48, Southeastern RVT 0
- Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 25, Nauset Regional 32
- Hamilton-Wenham Regional 34, Ipswich 0
- Norwell 32, Hanover 11
- Wakefield Memorial 7, Melrose 3
- Bedford 34, Burlington 19
- Pembroke 27, Silver Lake Regional 21
- Concord-Carlisle 33, Lexington 6
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2023 Cox Media Group