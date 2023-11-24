Highlights, list of results from Thanksgiving football rivalry games in Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — A new chapter was added to storied high school football rivalries across Massachusetts on Thanksgiving as Turkey Day games were contested in dozens of communities.

Check out the list of results below:

Fairhaven 24, Dartmouth 21

West Springfield 37, Agawam 20

Medfield 25, Dover-Sherborn 7

Lynn Classical 8, Lynn English 6

North Attleboro 20, Attleboro 15

Ashland 35, Hopkinton 0

Braintree 33, Milton 19

Plymouth North 28, Plymouth South 7

Bellingham 20, Norton 13

Walpole 44, Weymouth 20

Bishop Fenwick 39, Maconomet Regional 3

Peabody Veterans Memorial 27, Saugus 6

Westford Academy 35, Acton-Boxboro 10

Milford 31, Taunton 21

Boston Latin 19, Boston English/New Mission 6

Marblehead 28, Swampscott 21

North Middlesex Regional 28, Manchester Essex 8

Scituate 13, Hingham 10

Bay Path RVT 42, Oxford 34

Bridgewater-Raynham 22, Brockton 7

Belmont 47, Watertown 0

Westboro 28, Algonquin Regional 6

Bourne 36, Wareham 26

Georgetown/Pentucket Regional 21, Triton Regional 7

Middleboro 56, Carver 0

Longmeadow 27, East Longmeadow 7

South Hadley 20, Holyoke 6

Abington 46, Whitman-Hanson Regional 6

Framingham 15, Natick 13

Needham 21, Wellesley 7

Tantasqua Regional 17, Shepherd Hill Regional 14

Wachusett Regional 31, Shrewsbury 22

Winthrop 22, Revere 0

North Quincy 43, Quincy 20

Andover 27, North Andover 13

Hudson 41, Marlboro 0

Haverhill 20, Lowell 12

Keefe Tech 28, Minuteman Regional 6

Greater New Bedford Regional 27, Diman RVT 8

Westwood 53, Holliston 36

Doherty Memorial 32, Burncoat 6

West Boylston/Tahanto 50, Maynard 20

Foxboro 30, Mansfield 17

Arlington 27, Waltham 7

Tyngsboro 44, Groton-Dunstable 22

Case 26, Atlantis/Westport 0

Cambridge Rindge & Latin 43, Somerville 20

Uxbridge 35, Northbridge 14

Millis 14, Medway 0

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional 42, Seekonk 16

Apponequet Regional 36, Old Rochester Regional 21

Sharon 42, Oliver Ames 6

Mashpee 22, Sandwich 15

Narragansett Regional 40, Murdock 8

Littleton 35, Ayer Shirley 18

Auburn 18, Leicester 7

Grafton 14, Millbury 0

Salem 35, Beverly 14

Tewksbury Memorial 29, Wilmington 19

Athol 40, Mahar Regional 8

Blackstone-Millville 40, Sutton 6

Hull 10, Cohasset 3

Medford 30, Malden 14

Newburyport 44, Amesbury 26

Franklin County Tech 42, Smith Vo-Tech 6

Clinton 42, Nashoba Regional 14

O’Bryant 36, Boston Latin Academy 6

Wayland 49, Weston 18

Norwood 15, Dedham 12

Blackstone Valley RVT 35, Nipmuc Regional 14

Woburn Memorial 20, Winchester 17

New Bedford 26, Durfee 21

Bartlett 10, Southbridge 8

Xaverian Brothers 23, St. John’s Prep 21

Chicopee Comp 38, Chicopee 0

Lynnfield 34, North Reading 0

Lincoln-Sudbury 35, Newton South 7

Cape Cod RVT 16, Upper Cape Cod RVT 6

Stoneham 39, Reading Memorial 0

Danvers 35, Gloucester 0

Northeast Metro RVT 16, Essex Tech 14

Canton 19, Stoughton 0

Catholic Memorial 50, Boston College High 22

Newton North 42, Brookline 21

Rockland 42, East Bridgewater 21

Central Catholic 17, Lawrence 14

West Bridgewater 48, Southeastern RVT 0

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 25, Nauset Regional 32

Hamilton-Wenham Regional 34, Ipswich 0

Norwell 32, Hanover 11

Wakefield Memorial 7, Melrose 3

Bedford 34, Burlington 19

Pembroke 27, Silver Lake Regional 21

Concord-Carlisle 33, Lexington 6

