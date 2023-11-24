Local

Highlights, list of results from Thanksgiving football rivalry games in Massachusetts

By Butch Stearns, Boston 25 News and Boston25News.com Staff
DEDHAM, Mass. — A new chapter was added to storied high school football rivalries across Massachusetts on Thanksgiving as Turkey Day games were contested in dozens of communities.

Check out the list of results below:

  • Fairhaven 24, Dartmouth 21
  • West Springfield 37, Agawam 20
  • Medfield 25, Dover-Sherborn 7
  • Lynn Classical 8, Lynn English 6
  • North Attleboro 20, Attleboro 15
  • Ashland 35, Hopkinton 0
  • Braintree 33, Milton 19
  • Plymouth North 28, Plymouth South 7
  • Bellingham 20, Norton 13
  • Walpole 44, Weymouth 20
  • Bishop Fenwick 39, Maconomet Regional 3
  • Peabody Veterans Memorial 27, Saugus 6
  • Westford Academy 35, Acton-Boxboro 10
  • Milford 31, Taunton 21
  • Boston Latin 19, Boston English/New Mission 6
  • Marblehead 28, Swampscott 21
  • North Middlesex Regional 28, Manchester Essex 8
  • Scituate 13, Hingham 10
  • Bay Path RVT 42, Oxford 34
  • Bridgewater-Raynham 22, Brockton 7
  • Belmont 47, Watertown 0
  • Westboro 28, Algonquin Regional 6
  • Bourne 36, Wareham 26
  • Georgetown/Pentucket Regional 21, Triton Regional 7
  • Middleboro 56, Carver 0
  • Longmeadow 27, East Longmeadow 7
  • South Hadley 20, Holyoke 6
  • Abington 46, Whitman-Hanson Regional 6
  • Framingham 15, Natick 13
  • Needham 21, Wellesley 7
  • Tantasqua Regional 17, Shepherd Hill Regional 14
  • Wachusett Regional 31, Shrewsbury 22
  • Winthrop 22, Revere 0
  • North Quincy 43, Quincy 20
  • Andover 27, North Andover 13
  • Hudson 41, Marlboro 0
  • Haverhill 20, Lowell 12

  • Keefe Tech 28, Minuteman Regional 6
  • Greater New Bedford Regional 27, Diman RVT 8
  • Westwood 53, Holliston 36
  • Doherty Memorial 32, Burncoat 6
  • West Boylston/Tahanto 50, Maynard 20
  • Foxboro 30, Mansfield 17
  • Arlington 27, Waltham 7
  • Tyngsboro 44, Groton-Dunstable 22
  • Case 26, Atlantis/Westport 0
  • Cambridge Rindge & Latin 43, Somerville 20
  • Uxbridge 35, Northbridge 14
  • Millis 14, Medway 0
  • Dighton-Rehoboth Regional 42, Seekonk 16
  • Apponequet Regional 36, Old Rochester Regional 21
  • Sharon 42, Oliver Ames 6
  • Mashpee 22, Sandwich 15
  • Narragansett Regional 40, Murdock 8
  • Littleton 35, Ayer Shirley 18
  • Auburn 18, Leicester 7
  • Grafton 14, Millbury 0
  • Salem 35, Beverly 14
  • Tewksbury Memorial 29, Wilmington 19
  • Athol 40, Mahar Regional 8
  • Blackstone-Millville 40, Sutton 6
  • Hull 10, Cohasset 3
  • Medford 30, Malden 14
  • Newburyport 44, Amesbury 26
  • Franklin County Tech 42, Smith Vo-Tech 6
  • Clinton 42, Nashoba Regional 14
  • O’Bryant 36, Boston Latin Academy 6
  • Wayland 49, Weston 18
  • Norwood 15, Dedham 12
  • Blackstone Valley RVT 35, Nipmuc Regional 14
  • Woburn Memorial 20, Winchester 17
  • New Bedford 26, Durfee 21
  • Bartlett 10, Southbridge 8
  • Xaverian Brothers 23, St. John’s Prep 21
  • Chicopee Comp 38, Chicopee 0
  • Lynnfield 34, North Reading 0
  • Lincoln-Sudbury 35, Newton South 7
  • Cape Cod RVT 16, Upper Cape Cod RVT 6
  • Stoneham 39, Reading Memorial 0
  • Danvers 35, Gloucester 0
  • Northeast Metro RVT 16, Essex Tech 14
  • Canton 19, Stoughton 0
  • Catholic Memorial 50, Boston College High 22
  • Newton North 42, Brookline 21
  • Rockland 42, East Bridgewater 21
  • Central Catholic 17, Lawrence 14
  • West Bridgewater 48, Southeastern RVT 0
  • Dennis-Yarmouth Regional 25, Nauset Regional 32
  • Hamilton-Wenham Regional 34, Ipswich 0
  • Norwell 32, Hanover 11
  • Wakefield Memorial 7, Melrose 3
  • Bedford 34, Burlington 19
  • Pembroke 27, Silver Lake Regional 21
  • Concord-Carlisle 33, Lexington 6

