High wind watch issued for parts of Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — A high wind watch has been issued for a large portion of Massachusetts ahead of the arrival of potentially damaging gusts.

The watch is in effect for parts of Franklin, Worcester, Hampshire, Hampden, and Middlesex counties from Monday night through late Tuesday night.

In those areas, gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Berkshire County is also impacted by the watch, but slightly lesser gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

The strongest of those winds will be Tuesday into Tuesday evening.

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,” the NWS warned. “Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.”

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

