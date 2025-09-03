High school student among 3 seriously injured in head-on wreck on Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, Mass. — A high school student was among three people hospitalized with serious injuries following a head-on wreck on Cape Cod on Tuesday night, authorities announced Wednesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on Route 6 in the area of Shepley Wood Products in Wellfleet around 5:45 p.m. found a 2020 BMW crossover sedan that had collided with a 2013 Audi sedan, according to the Wellfleet Police Department.

The driver of the Audi, 18-year-old Nauset High School senior Aiden Riggins, of Orleans, and his passenger, 18-year-old Samantha Barrio, of Wellfleet, were flown to Boston area hospitals. They were last said to be in serious condition.

A passenger of the BMW, 73-year-old Robert Erickson, of Eastham, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the BMW, 60-year-old Carlos Ibarguen, of Eastham, was uninjured.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the BMW crossed over the double-yellow dividing lines and struck the Audi head-on in the eastbound travel lane,” Wellfleet police said in a statement.

Ibarguen has since been charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and operating outside of his license restriction (failure to wear glasses). A request to suspend Ibarguen’s driver’s license has also been submitted to the Registry of Motor Vehicles, police noted.

The crash remains under investigation.

