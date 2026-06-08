‘He’s an unbelievable player’: Revolution players say GK Matt Turner should start for USMNT

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The United States Men’s National Team played the first World Cup match of 2026 Friday night against Paraguay. The team will play all opening round matches on the west coast, with the first played at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

One question some fans have is simple. Who will be the starting goalkeeper? Matt Turner or Matt Freese?

“I think he’s [Turner] done enough to deserve to be number one,” New England Revolution backup Goalkeeper J.D. Gunn said. “Watching him day in, day out, there’s a reason that he’s played at the level he’s played at.”

Matt Turner has played well for the New England Revolution during the first part of the season. He is top 5 in saves and the Revs are 4th in the eastern conference. Turner continues to be one of the best keepers when playing in Major League Soccer.

The 31-year-old from New Jersey is playing his seventh season for the Revolution. He has credited his goalie coach, Kevin Hitchcock, for bringing him back into form after a couple down seasons playing overseas.

Turner has returned to form since getting back to New England in 2025. His teammates say he is a leader.

“All of us are going to listen to Matt because we know the quality he has and what he’s accomplished,” Gun said. “We all try to take it into account and implement in our own game.”

Turner started all four games for the USMNT in the World Cup four years ago and wants the job again. Turner’s experience may be an advantage he has against NYFC’s Matt Freese, who has never played in the World Cup.

“It’s great to have someone like that in the locker room and someone you can learn from on a daily basis,” Revolution defender Ethan Kohler said. “Having his voice behind me while I’m playing is so helpful as a young player. To have a guy like that, not only in the locker room, but right behind you and securing you is amazing.”

Turner played well in the friendly last weekend against Senegal. He had two saves in the first half before he was subbed off the field. The U.S. won 3-2. Turner did not play in the USMNT’s final friendly where they lost 2-1 to Germany. Freese played all 90 minutes.

The team has not announced who the starter will be on Friday night. It’s clear the Revolution players believe Turner is the best guy to start the opening match.

“We’re all going to be rooting for him. We’re all going to be backing him. I think he’s an unbelievable player,” Kohler said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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