Here’s what you need to know ahead of your flight, road trip this Thanksgiving week

BOSTON — It’s Thanksgiving week, which means many of you are either catching a flight or getting on the road to celebrate with family and friends, but you should plan ahead of time.

MASSDOT says the heaviest traffic is expected from Monday through Wednesday and on Sunday.

If you’re headed to Logan Airport and you’re traveling domestic, you want to arrive two hours before your flight—three hours ahead if you’re flying international. Extra hands will be on staff to help travelers.

“We are projecting the 2025 congestion traffic will be heavier, it will be earlier in the day than last year and it will especially be heavy on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday this year,” said Jonathan Gulliver, undersecretary at MASSDOT.

Massport says public transit and the Logan Express is also your best bet. The MBTA will increase headways for riders on Wednesday heading to and from Logan Airport on the Silver Line service. The subway, bus, and ride service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day.

MASSDOT says Tuesday will be the peak of the week—the worst of the traffic expected in the afternoon on the pike, on 93, 95--84 and on Route 3. Drivers should minimize distractions, which means turning off or putting away your phone. State police is asking if people see reckless driving on the road, report it!

“This is expected to be a record-breaking year with regard to travelers with over 1.8 million people taking the roadways to get to their Thanksgiving destination,” said Gulliver. “Millions of us will be sharing the road before we share the table, and we want to make sure that everyone gets there safely.”

If you’re on the road, MASSDOT says the best day to travel is on Thanksgiving Day.

