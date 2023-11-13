Here’s how you can help Boston 25 ‘Stuff the Sleigh’ for Christmas in the City

Mass. — Want to help a child have a magical Christmas?

The Boston 25 News team is collecting new, unwrapped toys at a “Stuff the Sleigh” event at Jordan’s Furniture in Avon and Reading on Wednesday, December 5th.

All the toys will go to ‘Christmas in the City’, a non-profit that’s been bringing holiday magic to children living in homeless shelters across the Boston area since 1989.

The Boston 25 news team will be collecting toys from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group